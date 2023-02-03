Oral Roberts vs. Kansas City
2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
Records: ORU 10-12 (7-4 Summit League); Kansas City 7-15 (3-8)
Three storylines
On the move: South Dakota State has a commanding lead in the Summit, but ORU has a chance to finish second in the regular-season standings. ORU, on a four-game winning streak, is one game behind second-place North Dakota State and has five of its final seven games at Mabee Center, where the Golden Eagles are 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the league.
More honors for Cooper: ORU's Hannah Cooper, coming off her fourth Summit League Peak Performer of the Week Award this season, is averaging 20.3 points and ranks nationally in total points (447). She leads the conference in free throws, minutes per game, total points, steals and steals per game.
Scouting the opponent: Kansas City defeated ORU 65-54 on Jan. 7. E'Lease Stafford leads Kansas City with a 16.8 scoring average, followed by Sanaa St. Andre at 16.3.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World