ORU women look for split of opening Summit League trip after narrow loss

Oral Roberts at South Dakota

Coming back from a close lossThe Golden Eagles visit the University of South Dakota after losing their Summit League opener, 83-80, on Monday night at South Dakota State. ORU’s Hannah Cooper scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, had six rebounds and four assists. Sara Rodrigues followed with 15 points off the bench after finishing 6-of-11 from the field. Ariel Walker and Delaney Nix were the other double-figure scorers for ORU with 11 and 10, respectively. Makenna Winans, in her first ORU start, added six points and a team-best nine rebounds.