WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL | ORU

ORU women look for split of opening Summit League trip after narrow loss

  • Updated
Walker_Ariel (copy)

Ariel Walker scored 11 points at South Dakota State. COURTESY

 ORU

Oral Roberts at South Dakota

Noon Wednesday, Sanford Coyote Sport Center, Vermillion, South Dakota

ORU Sports Network

Records: ORU 3-9, USD 6-7

Three storylines

Coming back from a close lossThe Golden Eagles visit the University of South Dakota after losing their Summit League opener, 83-80, on Monday night at South Dakota State. ORU’s Hannah Cooper scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, had six rebounds and four assists. Sara Rodrigues followed with 15 points off the bench after finishing 6-of-11 from the field. Ariel Walker and Delaney Nix were the other double-figure scorers for ORU with 11 and 10, respectively. Makenna Winans, in her first ORU start, added six points and a team-best nine rebounds.

ORU led 66-62 after Ruthie Udoumoh’s layup with 7:11 left. With the score tied at 71, SDSU went on a 10-4 run for an 81-75 lead with 1:30 left. Rodrigues’ jumper cut the deficit to 82-80 with 38 seconds remaining. After a SDSU turnover, Walker couldn’t convert a tying close-range shot with two seconds left.

Early startWednesday’s game time was moved up six hours to noon due to anticipated travel issues associated with Winter Storm Elliott.

Scouting the opponentSouth Dakota won its Summit opener, 82-59, over Kansas City on Monday night.

— Staff reports

Dec. 18, 2022 video. The Sooners defeated 76-50 to improve to 9-1 on the season. Video courtesy/OU Athletics
