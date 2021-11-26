 Skip to main content
ORU women hosting Thanksgiving Classic starting Saturday
ORU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU women hosting Thanksgiving Classic starting Saturday

  • Updated
Arkansas State at Oral Roberts

2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

Records: Arkansas State 4-2, Oral Roberts 0-4

Three storylines

ORU hosting tourney: The Golden Eagles are the host team for the Thanksgiving Classic, which includes Abilene Christian, Arkansas State and Little Rock. ORU will play Arkansas State on Saturday and Little Rock on Sunday.

Losing streak continues: ORU has dropped 11 consecutive games dating to last season. Most recently, the Eagles lost 69-55 to crosstown rival Tulsa on Sunday.

Scouting the Red Wolves: Arkansas State has recorded back-to-back wins after being picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt. The teams are meeting for the first time.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

