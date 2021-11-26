ORU women hosting Thanksgiving Classic starting Saturday

Arkansas State at Oral Roberts
2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
Records: Arkansas State 4-2, Oral Roberts 0-4
Three storylines
ORU hosting tourney: The Golden Eagles are the host team for the Thanksgiving Classic, which includes Abilene Christian, Arkansas State and Little Rock. ORU will play Arkansas State on Saturday and Little Rock on Sunday.
Losing streak continues: ORU has dropped 11 consecutive games dating to last season. Most recently, the Eagles lost 69-55 to crosstown rival Tulsa on Sunday.
Scouting the Red Wolves: Arkansas State has recorded back-to-back wins after being picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt. The teams are meeting for the first time.
— Kelly Hines Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.