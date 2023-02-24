South Dakota State at Oral Roberts
2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
Records: OU 11-17, 8-9 Summit; South Dakota State 24-5, 17-0
Three storylines
Tough stretch: The Golden Eagles have dropped five games in a row heading into the regular-season finale. Most recently, ORU lost 77-63 to South Dakota on Thursday night.
Moore delivers: Forward Tirzah Moore leads the Summit League in double-doubles (15), rebounds (261), defensive rebounds per game (7.4) and rebounds per game (10.9). Nationally, she ranks 10th in rebounds per game.
Series glance: ORU is looking to snap a 22-game losing streak to the Jackrabbits, who are undefeated in league play. Myah Selland leads the way with 16 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World