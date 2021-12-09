ORU women host Central Christian in free-admission game

Central Christian (1-10) at Oral Roberts (3-5)

11 a.m. Friday, Mabee Center

Three storylines

Free admission: As part of the annual Best Field Trip Ever game, fans can attend for free. ORU is looking for its fourth consecutive home victory.

Record-setting performance: The Golden Eagles held USAO to 26 points Sunday, the lowest total scored by an opponent in program history. ORU gave up only five points in the second half of the 73-26 win.

Scouting the Tigers: Central Christian, an NAIA school in Kansas, has not scored more than 61 points in a game this season. Its lone win was a 50-41 outcome against Ozark Christian last month.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

