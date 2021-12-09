 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU women host Central Christian in free-admission game
0 Comments
ORU women's basketball

ORU women host Central Christian in free-admission game

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Central Christian (1-10) at Oral Roberts (3-5)

11 a.m. Friday, Mabee Center

Three storylines

Free admission: As part of the annual Best Field Trip Ever game, fans can attend for free. ORU is looking for its fourth consecutive home victory.

Record-setting performance: The Golden Eagles held USAO to 26 points Sunday, the lowest total scored by an opponent in program history. ORU gave up only five points in the second half of the 73-26 win.

Scouting the Tigers: Central Christian, an NAIA school in Kansas, has not scored more than 61 points in a game this season. Its lone win was a 50-41 outcome against Ozark Christian last month.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert