ORU women home against Kansas City on Saturday afternoon

Kansas City at Oral Roberts
2 p.m., Saturday, Mabee Center
Stream: ORU Sports Network
Records: ORU 7-8, 2-2 Summit; UMKC 11-3, 1-2
Three storylines
Busy week: ORU’s hosting of Kansas City will be the first of four games in one week for the Golden Eagles. ORU follows at home against St. Thomas on Monday before a road trip that includes matchups against North Dakota and North Dakota State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
Series advantage: ORU’s women hold an all-time 31-19 series lead against Kansas City. The Golden Eagles defeated the Roos in overtime, 71-67, in their last meeting on Jan. 24, 2021, at the Mabee Center.
To the wire: Including ORU’s most recent win against the Roos, three of their past four meetings have been decided in overtime.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World