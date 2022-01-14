ORU women home against Kansas City on Saturday afternoon

Kansas City at Oral Roberts

2 p.m., Saturday, Mabee Center

Stream: ORU Sports Network

Records: ORU 7-8, 2-2 Summit; UMKC 11-3, 1-2

Three storylines

Busy week: ORU’s hosting of Kansas City will be the first of four games in one week for the Golden Eagles. ORU follows at home against St. Thomas on Monday before a road trip that includes matchups against North Dakota and North Dakota State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Series advantage: ORU’s women hold an all-time 31-19 series lead against Kansas City. The Golden Eagles defeated the Roos in overtime, 71-67, in their last meeting on Jan. 24, 2021, at the Mabee Center.

To the wire: Including ORU’s most recent win against the Roos, three of their past four meetings have been decided in overtime.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

