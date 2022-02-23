ORU women hit road to play South Dakota State

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State

7 p.m. Thursday, Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota

Records: Oral Roberts 15-12, 10-6 Summit League; South Dakota State 19-8, 15-1

Stream: Jackrabbits All-Access

Three storylines

At the summit: With a 15-1 conference record, S.D. State ranks first in the Summit League, having only lost to South Dakota on Jan. 8. The Jackrabbits have won 11 straight since.

Hot streak: ORU has won five of its last six contests, most recently a senior day win over North Dakota, 89-73 on Saturday.

Scouting the Jackrabbits: Myah Selland leads the Jackrabbits with 13.4 points per game, trailed by Paige Meyer, Tori Nelson and Paiton Burckhard with 10.9, 10.3 and 10.2 points per game, respectively.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

