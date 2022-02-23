ORU women hit road to play South Dakota State

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State
7 p.m. Thursday, Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota
Records: Oral Roberts 15-12, 10-6 Summit League; South Dakota State 19-8, 15-1
Stream: Jackrabbits All-Access
Three storylines
At the summit: With a 15-1 conference record, S.D. State ranks first in the Summit League, having only lost to South Dakota on Jan. 8. The Jackrabbits have won 11 straight since.
Hot streak: ORU has won five of its last six contests, most recently a senior day win over North Dakota, 89-73 on Saturday.
Scouting the Jackrabbits: Myah Selland leads the Jackrabbits with 13.4 points per game, trailed by Paige Meyer, Tori Nelson and Paiton Burckhard with 10.9, 10.3 and 10.2 points per game, respectively.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Writer
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.