ORU women handle Western Illinois on the road
  Updated
The Oral Roberts women left Macomb, Illinois with a win Thursday night, besting the Western Illinois Leathernecks 71-55 to capture their sixth Summit League win.

Center Katie Scott gathered her first career double-double in the win, pacing ORU (11-11, 6-5) with 16 points and 10 rebounds (not to mention two quarter buzzer-beaters) as the Golden Eagles surmounted WIU's first-half lead with a 10-2 run during the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles further pushed their lead with a 10-point surge to start the second half, then an 11-0 run late in the third quarter behind Tirzah Moore, who finished the game with 13 points.

Keni Jo Lippe led all Golden Eagles with 20 points, and Hannah Cooper contributed five assists.

ORU continues its Summit League weekend trip with a 1 p.m. game at St. Thomas Saturday.

ORU 71, WESTERN ILLINOIS 55

ORU (11-11, 6-5): Lippe 7-12 4-4 20, Scott 7-12 1-1 16, Ti. Moore 6-7 1-1 13, Walker 3-9 1-1 8, Nix 1-7 2-2 5, Tr. Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 1-2 0-2 3, Cooper 1-5 0-0 2, Paramore 0-2 0-0 0, Tr. Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Schumacher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-62 71

WIU (12-9, 3-7): Lutz 6-11 4-6 18, Nichols 6-12 0-3 12, Pryor 2-11 0-0 2, Thorpe 1-10 0-1 2, Deets 2-7 0-2 5, Dins 2-2 1-2 5, McDermott 2-2 0-0 5, Flanagan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 22-60 5-14 55

ORU;18;21;21;11;--;71

WIU;24;10;11;10;--;55

3-point goals: WIU 6-33 (Lutz 2-6, Nichols 0-1, Pryor 2-11, Thorpe 0-7, Deets 1-5, McDermott 1-1 Flanagan 0-2), ORU 6-22 (Scott 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Cooper 0-3, Paramore 0-2, Lippe 2-2, Walker 1-5, Nix 1-6, Schumacher 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 44 (Scott 10), WIU 35 (Zars 9). Assists: ORU 12 (Cooper 5), WIU 11 (Lutz 4). Team fouls: ORU 13, WIU 12. Fouled out: None. A: 452

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

