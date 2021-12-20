ORU women fall to South Dakota in Summit League opener

Tirzah Moore scored 17 points and added nine rebounds for Oral Roberts’ women’s basketball team Monday, but the Golden Eagles fell 90-59 against South Dakota in the opening game of the Summit League schedule.

Hannah Cooper and Keni Jo Lippe each added nine points for ORU (5-7, 0-1), which fell behind from the outset and was never able to climb back into contention. Moore, a freshman, just missed posting her second consecutive double-double, while Cooper also had five assists and two steals.

South Dakota utilized an early 15-2 run to build up a double-digit lead, holding a 21-13 advantage after the first quarter. The Coyotes then kept extending their lead, going up 44-26 at halftime and 65-38 after three.

Chloe Lamb scored 18 points and added five assists, while Grace Larkins had 15 along with five rebounds for South Dakota (8-5, 1-0), the Summit League pre-season favorites. The win for South Dakota marked its 16th straight against the Golden Eagles.

SOUTH DAKOTA 90, ORAL ROBERTS 59