The Oral Roberts women's basketball team fell to Western Illinois, 91-85, on Saturday at the Mabee Center.

Sharpshooter Delaney Nix led all players with 24 points behind a career-high seven three-pointers. The 20-plus point performance marked the senior's fifth of the season.

Hannah Cooper followed with 17 points and a career-high 11 assists for her second career double-double. Junior Ruthie Udoumoh nearly missed a double-double for the second straight game after finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds. Making her first career start as a Golden Eagle, Lauren Ramey turned in her best performance of the season as the Kiefer native totaled 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for her first double-double the year.

Anna Deets led WIU with 20 points and Alissa Dins pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds to go along with 17 points for a double-double.

ORU held the lead at the end of the first two quarters, and led as late as the 3:30 mark of the fourth quarter after a Ramey fast break layup gave the Golden Eagles an 82-79 lead. But the Leathernecks answered with a 12-3 run to close the contest and come away with the victory.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Feb. 16 at North Dakota at 7 p.m.

WESTERN ILLINOIS 91, ORAL ROBERTS 85

WIU;23;15;31;22;--;91

ORU;24;19;23;19;--;85

Western Ill. (10-16, 5-10 Summit League): Deets 5-10 7-8 20, Brownfield 5-13 8-8 19, Dins 6-9 5-6 17, Lutz 5-8 3-5 16, Flores 2-7 2-2 7, Thorpe 1-6 5-8 7, McDermott 1-6 1-2 3, Flanagan 1-3 0-0 2, Meadows 0-1 0-0 0, Adama 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-63 31-39 91.

Oral Roberts (11-14, 8-6): Nix 8-19 1-2 24, Cooper 5-15 6-10 17, Udoumoh 7-9 1-2 16, Ramey 3-8 5-7 12, Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Rodrigues 3-14 0-0 7, Taylor 1-5 2-2 5, Pogi 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-76 15-23 85.

3-Point Goals: WIU 8-29 (Deets 3-8, Brownfield 1-6, Lutz 3-4, Flores 1-4, Thorpe 0-3, McDermott 0-3, Flanagan 0-1), ORU 12-36 (Nix 7-17, Cooper 1-5, Udoumoh 1-2, Ramey 1-4, Rodrigues 1-5, Taylor 1-3). Assists: WIU 13 (Brownfield 5), ORU 18 (Cooper 11). Fouled Out: ORU Nix, Rodrigues. Rebounds: WIU 48 (Dins 17), ORU 42 (Ramey 13). Total Fouls: WIU 19, ORU 27. Technical Fouls: WIU Thorpe. A: 1,828.