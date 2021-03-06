ORU women fall 89-66 to South Dakota in Summit League Tournament

The Oral Roberts women's basketball team lost 89-66 to South Dakota Saturday and was eliminated in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The teams were tied 9-9 nearing the midpoint of the first quarter, but South Dakota scored the next nine points to take an 18-9 lead. The Golden Eagles got back within five by the end of the period, but that was as close as the game would get.

Down by 12 at halftime, ORU got as close as five points at 60-55 with 1:54 left in the third period. The Golden Eagles were still within nine (72-63) with six minutes to play, but the Coyotes (17-5) closed the game on a 17-3 run.

Tierney Coleman led ORU (6-15) with 21 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Regan Schumacher added 11 points and seven rebounds.

South Dakota's Chloe Lamb had a game-high 22 points, while teammates Liv Korngable and Hannah Sjerven each had 19. Sjerven also had 10 rebounds. The Coyotes advance to Monday's semifinals.

— From staff reports

South Dakota 89, ORU 66

ORU;15;16;26;9;--;66

SD;20;23;23;23;--;89