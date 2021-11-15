ORU women fall 71-56 at Colorado State

The Oral Roberts women shot just 23-for-68 (33.8%) from the field Monday night in a 71-56 loss at Colorado State.
Hannah Cooper led ORU (0-2) with 18 points, but was the only Golden Eagle to score in double figures. Faith Paramore pulled down 13 rebounds to go with four points. ORU was within a point at 44-43 midway through the third period, but the Rams closed the quarter with an 8-2 run and led by at least six the rest of the way.
Karly Murphy had a double-double for CSU (3-0), with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
COLORADO STATE 71, ORU 56
Oral Roberts (0-2): Cooper 8-19 1-2 18, Scott 4-10 0-0 8, Ti. Moore 3-4 1-2 7, Walker 2-8 1-2 6, Lippe 2-5 0-0 5, Hill 1-8 2-4 5, Paramore 2-6 0-2 4, Nix 1-6 0-0 3, Schumacher 0-1 0-0 0, Tr. Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-68 5-12 56.
Colorado State (3-0): Murphy 9-14 0-0 18, Atosu 5-12 4-4 16, Hofschild 5-12 2-3 13, Kinzer 4-10 0-0 10, Mech 3-6 1-2 7, Alper 2-5 0-0 5, Clark 0-5 2-2 2, Farkas 0-1 0-0 0, Prim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 9-11 71.
ORU;19;10;16;11;--;56
CSU;20;15;17;19;--;71
3-point shooting: ORU 5-17 (Cooper 1-5, Hill 1-4, Nix 1-3, Walker 1-3, Lippe 1-1, Paramore 0-1), CSU 6-20 (Kinzer 2-6, Atosu 2-5, Hofschild 1-4, Alper 1-2, Mech 0-2, Farkas 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 40 (Paramore 13), CSU 47 (Murphy 13). Assists: ORU 7 (Scott, Walker 2), CSU 11 (Hofschild 6). Steals: ORU 8 (Cooper 3), CSU 7 (Hofschild 3). Total fouls: ORU 13, CSU 13. A: 862.