ORU women drop to 0-4 in 89-67 loss to Wichita St.

Oral Roberts University’s women’s basketball team dropped its fourth consecutive game to open the season Wednesday night 89-67 to Wichita State inside the Mabee Center.
Senior point guard Hannah Cooper led the Golden Eagles (0-4) with 19 points in the home opener, bringing her season average to 21.8 points per game. She scored 6.5 points per game as a junior.
WSU outscored ORU all four quarters and out-rebounded the Golden Eagles 49-27. The Shockers outshot ORU from the field 50.7% to 36.7%. DJ McCarty led all scorers with 23 points. Trajata Colbert added 19 for the Shockers.
Tirzah Moore, the Golden Eagles’ top returning scorer from 2022, scored 17 points and had 14 rebounds. Moore was held to 6 and 5 points against UNLV and Oklahoma State, respectively, after dropping 25 points and 17 boards in ORU’s season-opening loss to Oklahoma in Norman.
People are also reading…
The Golden Eagles continue their non-conference schedule Sunday, Nov. 20 against University of Tulsa (2-1) in the Reynolds Center. The game will tip at 1 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.
WICHITA ST. 89, ORAL ROBERTS 67
WSU;27;23;22;17;--;89
ORU;21;15;21;10;--;67
Wichita St. (2-1): McCarty 11-17 1-1 23, Colbert 8-10 3-5 19, Dean 6-13 3-4 16, Asinde 5-12 2-2 12, Duncan 0-3 1-2 1, Niankan 2-4 2-2 6, Bell 2-7 2-4 6, Bosch Duran 1-4 0-0 2, Anciaux 1-1 0-2 2. Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Abies 0-0 0-0 0, Total 37-73 14-22 89
Oral Roberts (0-4): Cooper 7-11 2-3 19, Ti Moore 5-9 7-8 17, Nix 4-13 1-2 13, Udoumoh 3-6 2-4 8, Walker 1-10 2-2 5, Taylor 1-2 0-0 3, Tr Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Ramey 0-2 0-0 0, Winans 0-0 0-2 0, Pogi 0-3 0-0 0, Rodrigues 0-1 0-0 0, Total 22-60 14-21 67
3-point goals: WSU 1-7 (McCarty 0-1, Dean 1-1, Bell 0-2, Bosch Duran 0-3); ORU 9-34 (Cooper 3-5, Nix 4-13, Udoumoh 0-1, Walker 1-10, Taylor 1-2, Ramey 0-2, Pogi 0-1). Assists: WSU 13 (McCarty 3, Dean 3); ORU 16 (Udoumoh 6). Fouled out: ORU Udoumoh. Rebounds: WSU 49 (Asinde 10); ORU 27 (Ti Moore 14). Total Fouls: WSU 19; ORU 21. A: 1888