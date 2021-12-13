ORU women drop road contest at Tarleton State

The Oral Roberts women's basketball team made a late comeback attempt Monday night before coming up just short.
ORU (4-6) pulled within one point with just over a minute to play, but eventually dropped a 59-55 decision to Tarleton State at Stephenville, Texas.
The Golden Eagles trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, and were still down by six with three minutes to play before one last rally. ORU got within one on a shot by Tirzah Moore with 1:23 left to make it 52-51, but Tarleton State's Jenna Dick answered with a 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining to get the lead back to four and TSU held on down the stretch.
Moore led ORU with 13 points and Katie Scott added 11. Tarleton State (6-3) was led by Malaya Kendrick with 14 points.
ORU plays at Abilene Christian at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
TARLETON STATE 59, ORU 55
Oral Roberts: Ti. Moore 4-9 5-7 13, Scott 5-10 1-1 11, Lippe 1-5 3-4 6, Walker 1-7 1-2 4, Cooper 1-11 0-0 3, Nix 2-4 0-1 5, Schumacher 1-2 3-3 5, Tr. Moore 0-3 4-4 4, Paramore 1-3 1-2 3, Coleman 0-1 1-2 1, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 19-26 55.
Tarleton State: Kendrick 5-8 4-4 14, President 4-8 4-4 12, Thiam 3-8 0-3 6, Dick 2-3 0-0 5, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 3-6 3-4 10, Mitchels 3-4 1-2 7, Cunningham 1-4 0-0 3, Axelsson 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 12-17 59.
ORU;14;8;15;18;--;55
TSU;15;15;10;19;--;59
3-point shooting: ORU 4-17 (Walker 1-5, Cooper 1-4, Lippe 1-3, Nix 1-3, Scott 0-1, Paramore 0-1), TSU 3-10 (Dorsey 1-3, Cunningham 1-3, Dick 1-2, President 0-1, Kendrick 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 33 (Cooper 7), TSU 37 (Thiam 11). Assists: ORU 12 (Ti. Moore, Scott 3), TSU 9 (President, Axelsson 2). Steals: ORU 13 (Cooper 4), TSU 7 (Benson 3). Total fouls: ORU 16, TSU 17. Fouled out: Mitchels, TSU. A: 640.