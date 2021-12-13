ORU women drop road contest at Tarleton State

The Golden Eagles trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, and were still down by six with three minutes to play before one last rally. ORU got within one on a shot by Tirzah Moore with 1:23 left to make it 52-51, but Tarleton State's Jenna Dick answered with a 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining to get the lead back to four and TSU held on down the stretch.