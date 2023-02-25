The Oral Roberts women's basketball team dropped its 2022-23 regular-season finale 92-67 Saturday to South Dakota State at the Mabee Center.

Hannah Cooper poured in a game-high 23 points and added a team-best seven rebounds to lead ORU. The 20-plus point performance was the senior's 14th of the season. Delaney Nix joined Cooper in double-figures with 12 points, while Ariel Walker chipped in seven. Myah Selland led the Jackrabbits with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with four rebounds.

It was a back-and-forth opening five minutes as the two sides were even at 11-11, and ORU trailed just 23-20 at the end of the opening period. But SDSU started the second on a 7-0 run and never looked back, outscoring the Golden Eagles 22-9 in the second quarter. The second half brought more of the same, with the Jackrabbits taking their largest lead of the contest, 81-54, at the 5:39 mark of the fourth quarter.

Prior to the game, the Golden Eagles honored their four seniors, Walker, Nix, Lauren Ramey and Nena Taylor, for all their contributions to the program.

ORU will face South Dakota in the Summit League Women's Basketball Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday, March 5 at 12:30 p.m. at the Denny Samford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 92, ORAL ROBERTS 67

SDSU;23;22;22;25;--;92

ORU;20;9;18;20;--;67

South Dakota St. (25-5, 18-0 Summit League): Selland 8-12 2-3, 21, Timmer 6-13 2-4 15, P.Meyer 5-10 4-6 14, Nelson 4-5 0-0 8, Burckhard 2-6 4-4 8, Theisen 2-3 3-3 7, Mathiowetz 2-3 2-2 7, Gylten 2-6 0-0 6, B.Meyer 1-2 1-2 3, Colbeck 1-1 0-0 3, Vlastuin 0-0 0-0 0, Byom 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-61 18-24 92.

Oral Roberts (11-18, 8-10): Nix 4-9 0-0 12, Walker 2-8 2-2 7, Moore 2-5 1-4 5, Taylor 2-5 0-0 5, Ramey 1-2 0-0 3, Cooper 7-17 8-12 23, Rodrigues 2-4 2-4 6, Udoumoh 2-3 2-3 6, Winans 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 15-25 67.

3-Point Goals: SDSU 8-20 (Selland 3-5, Timmer 1-6, Meyer 0-2, Nelson 0-1, Burckhard 0-2, Mathiowetz 1-1, Gylten 2-2, Colbeck 1-1), ORU 8-20 (Nix 4-8, Walker 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Ramey 1-2, Cooper 1-1, Rodrigues 0-2, Winans 0-1). Assists: SDSU 14 (P.Meyer, B.Meyer 3), ORU 12 (Walker, Cooper 3). Fouled Out: Moore, Rodrigues, Udoumoh. Rebounds: SDSU 38 (Burckhard 8). ORU 28 (Cooper 7). Total Fouls: SDSU 19, ORU 26. Technical Fouls: None. A: 2,275.