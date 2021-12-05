ORU women cruise past USAO 73-26 at Mabee Center

Oral Roberts held University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) to just five second-half points and a program-record 26 points total Sunday in a 73-26 win at the Mabee Center.
Katie Scott led ORU with 19 points, while Delaney Nix had 12, Tirzah Moore 11 and Hannah Cooper 10. Regan Schumacher grabbed 12 rebounds and ORU outrebounded USAO 42-28.
The Golden Eagles led 21-12 after one quarter, but held USAO to just 14 points over the final three quarters.
ORU is back home early Friday for an 11 a.m. tipoff with Central Christian.
ORU 73, USAO 26
USAO: Carrera 2-9 0-0 5, Palmer 1-3 1-2 3, Dorsey 1-8 0-0 2, Guerrero 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Doring-Speranza 3-7 0-0 7, James 2-10 0-0 5, Morrow 2-3 0-0 4, Bloomfield 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 0-4 0-2 0, Corrales 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-59 1-4 26.
ORU: Scott 8-9 3-4 19, Nix 4-9 0-0 12, Ti. Moore 4-8 3-4 11, Cooper 4-9 2-3 10, Walker 3-5 1-2 8, Tr. Moore 2-3 1-2 5, Schumacher 1-6 2-2 4, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor 0-10 0-0 0, Paramore 0-0 0-0 0, Giddey 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, A. Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 12-17 73.
USAO;12;9;3;2;--;26
ORU;21;27;19;6--;73
3-point shooting: USAO 3-20 (James 1-7, Carrera 1-4, Doring-Speranza 1-2, Guerrero 0-3, Bloomfield 0-2, Morrow 0-1, Dorsey 0-1), ORU 5-20 (Nix 4-9, Walker 1-3, Taylor 0-5, Hill 0-2, Coleman 0-1). Rebounds: USAO 28 (Morrow, Corrales 6), ORU 42 (Schumacher 12). Assists: USA 5 (Bloomfield 2), ORU 13 (Cooper 5). Total fouls: USAO 17, ORU 6. Fouled out: None. A: 1,448.