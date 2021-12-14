 Skip to main content
ORU women continue Texas trip at Abilene Christian
ORAL ROBERTS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU women continue Texas trip at Abilene Christian

Oral Roberts at Abilene Christian

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Teague Center, Abilene, Texas

ESPN+

Records: Oral Roberts 4-6, Abilene Christian 7-1

Three storylines

Texas trip continues: The Golden Eagles are playing two games in three days south of the Red River. On Monday night, ORU lost 59-55 at Tarleton State.

Non-conference finale: ORU closes out the nonconference portion of the schedule Wednesday night. Summit League action starts Monday afternoon with a game against South Dakota.

Scouting the Wildcats: Abilene Christian ranks ninth nationally with a 3-point percentage of 39.9. Its only loss came on the road against Kansas State.

Kelly Hines Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

