ORU women continue road trip at St. Thomas

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas
1 p.m. Saturday, Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minn.
Records: ORU 13-11, 6-5 Summit; St. Thomas 6-14, 3-7
Stream: Tommies All-Access
Three storylines
Last time: ORU defeated St. Thomas by 26 on Jan. 17 at the Mabee Center. Delaney Nix, Katie Scott and Tirzah Moore each scored in double figures against the Tommies.
On the boards: Moore, Scott, Regan Schumacher and Hannah Cooper each average at least four rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles.
Scouting the Tommies: St. Thomas has lost its past six games and hasn't won a league match since Jan. 13 against North Dakota State.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Copy Editor
I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.