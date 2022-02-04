 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU women continue road trip at St. Thomas
0 Comments
ORU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU women continue road trip at St. Thomas

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas

1 p.m. Saturday, Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minn.

Records: ORU 13-11, 6-5 Summit; St. Thomas 6-14, 3-7

Stream: Tommies All-Access

Three storylines

Last time: ORU defeated St. Thomas by 26 on Jan. 17 at the Mabee Center. Delaney Nix, Katie Scott and Tirzah Moore each scored in double figures against the Tommies.

On the boards: Moore, Scott, Regan Schumacher and Hannah Cooper each average at least four rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles.

Scouting the Tommies: St. Thomas has lost its past six games and hasn't won a league match since Jan. 13 against North Dakota State.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert