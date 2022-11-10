 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU women continue road swing with game at UNLV on Friday

  • 0

Oral Roberts at UNLV

7:30 p.m. Friday, Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas

Mountain West Network

Records: ORU 0-1, 0-0. UNLV 1-0, 0-0

Defensive woes

ORU allowed 67 first-half points against Oklahoma on Monday, setting a new Sooners record as the Golden Eagles entered halftime down 30 points. ORU came back to lose 105-94.

Tirzah Moore

Moore, a Summit League preseason first-team selection and reigning conference freshman of the year, picked up where she left off last season with a 25-point, 17-rebound game in Norman for her fourth career double-double.

About the Rebels

UNLV is 2-0 all-time against ORU, last defeating the Golden Eagles 85-81 in Tulsa last season. The preseason Mountain West Conference favorites defeated Pepperdine 81-58 on Monday night. They returned four all-conference selections from last season.

People are also reading…

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert