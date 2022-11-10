ORU women continue road swing with game at UNLV on Friday

Oral Roberts at UNLV
7:30 p.m. Friday, Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas
Records: ORU 0-1, 0-0. UNLV 1-0, 0-0
Defensive woes
ORU allowed 67 first-half points against Oklahoma on Monday, setting a new Sooners record as the Golden Eagles entered halftime down 30 points. ORU came back to lose 105-94.
Tirzah Moore
Moore, a Summit League preseason first-team selection and reigning conference freshman of the year, picked up where she left off last season with a 25-point, 17-rebound game in Norman for her fourth career double-double.
About the Rebels
UNLV is 2-0 all-time against ORU, last defeating the Golden Eagles 85-81 in Tulsa last season. The preseason Mountain West Conference favorites defeated Pepperdine 81-58 on Monday night. They returned four all-conference selections from last season.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
