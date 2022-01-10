ORU women come from behind to take down Denver

Oral Roberts trailed by as much as nine points in the game and by six with 8:41 remaining but rallied to defeat Denver 62-53 on the road Monday night.
Hannah Cooper had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead ORU (7-8, 2-2 Summit League) in a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 30 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. It was the Golden Eagles’ second win in a row.
Tirzah Moore added 10 points and 11 rebounds, along with a career-high four blocks, for ORU, while Ariel Walker had nine points and four steals. Keni Jo Lippe also scored nine points, all on free throws — she shot 0-for-9 from the floor but was 9-for-10 from the line, becoming the fifth active NCAA Division I player to reach 500 career free throws made. She now sits at 501.
Tess Santos scored 14 points to lead Denver (5-11, 0-5).
Denver led 44-39 entering the fourth quarter, but the Golden Eagles outscored the Pioneers 23-9 over the final 10 minutes. Two free throws by Walker with 1:17 remaining snapped a 53-53 tie, as ORU scored the final nine points, all on free throws, to claim the victory.
Oral Roberts 62, Denver 53
Oral Roberts (7-8, 2-2): Cooper 3-7 8-13 14, Ti. Moore 3-12 4-6 10, Walker 3-5 2-2 9, Lippe 0-9 9-10 9, Schumacher 3-7 1-2 7, Nix 2-10 0-0 6, Scott 1-3 3-5 5, Paramore 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Tr. Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 27-38 62.
Denver (5-11, 0-5): Santos 4-10 5-5 14, Minett 4-6 0-0 8, Ezeudu 2-10 3-4 7, Jackson 1-7 0-0 3, Wyatt 1-2 0-0 2, Sanders 4-11 2-4 13, Boyd 1-4 2-2 5, Forney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 13-17 53.
ORU 8 14 17 23 — 62
DU 15 10 19 0 — 53
3-point shooting: ORU 3-14 (Nix 2-8, Walker 1-3, Lippe 0-2, Paramore 0-1). DU 6-17 (Sanders 3-5, Jackson 1-6, Santos 1-2, Boyd 1-2, Ezeudu 0-1, Wyatt 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 44 (Ti. Moore 11), DU 40 (Ezeudu 12). Assists: ORU 5 (Walker, Lippe 2), DU 8 (Jackson 3). Steals: ORU 12 (Cooper, Walker 4), DU 6 (Santos 3). Total fouls: ORU 14, DU 22. Fouled out: None. A: 17.