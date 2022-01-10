ORU women come from behind to take down Denver

Oral Roberts trailed by as much as nine points in the game and by six with 8:41 remaining but rallied to defeat Denver 62-53 on the road Monday night.

Hannah Cooper had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead ORU (7-8, 2-2 Summit League) in a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 30 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. It was the Golden Eagles’ second win in a row.

Tirzah Moore added 10 points and 11 rebounds, along with a career-high four blocks, for ORU, while Ariel Walker had nine points and four steals. Keni Jo Lippe also scored nine points, all on free throws — she shot 0-for-9 from the floor but was 9-for-10 from the line, becoming the fifth active NCAA Division I player to reach 500 career free throws made. She now sits at 501.

Tess Santos scored 14 points to lead Denver (5-11, 0-5).

Denver led 44-39 entering the fourth quarter, but the Golden Eagles outscored the Pioneers 23-9 over the final 10 minutes. Two free throws by Walker with 1:17 remaining snapped a 53-53 tie, as ORU scored the final nine points, all on free throws, to claim the victory.

Oral Roberts 62, Denver 53