ORU women can't run with Rebels, fall to UNLV 100-84

The Oral Roberts women's basketball team lost its second-straight road game to open the season Friday night, dropping a 100-84 decision to UNLV at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Hannah Cooper finished with 39 points to pace the Golden Eagles, with Ruthie Udoumoh adding 13 points and Sara Rodrigues 12.

The game was tied 13-13 after a fast-paced opening five minutes before the Rebels used a 12-2 run to open a 25-15 lead. The Golden Eagles kept pace throughout the second quarter before UNLV used a quick 5-0 run to stretch its advantage to eight points, 40-32, at the 2:23 mark and led 51-42 at the break.

Five points from Cooper drew ORU to within five, 51-46, early in the third quarter, but the Rebels used an 8-2 run to push their advantage to 59-48, at the 7:16 mark. UNLV then slowly pulled ahead and headed to the fourth period with a 72-59 advantage. The Rebels controlled play in the final stanza, pushing their lead to 16, 77-61, with 9:02 remaining and then taking their largest lead of the contest, 88-70. The Golden Eagles could get no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Cooper's big night

Cooper scored 39 points on 12-of-19 shooting and hit 13-of-15 free-throw attempts. The senior also had four rebounds, a game-high tying four steals and three assists. Cooper totaled 25 of her 39 points in the first half.

Inside the numbers

On the night, 48 of ORU's 84 points came inside the paint. As a team, the Golden Eagles shot 44.3% from the field and 82.6% from the free-throw line.

Up next

The Golden Eagles close out their season-opening, three-game road trip at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Oklahoma State.

UNLV 100, ORAL ROBERTS 84

ORU;19;23;17;25;--;84

UNLV;25;26;21;28;--;100

Oral Roberts (0-2): Cooper 12-19 13-15 39, Udoumoh 4-13 5-6 13, Rodrigues 6-15 0-0 12, Nix 4-8 0-0 9, Tirzah Moore 3-6 0-0 6, Winans 1-3 0-0 2, Ramey 1-5 0-0 2, Pogi 0-0 1-2 1, Trinity Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 19-23 84.

UNLV (2-0): Obiazor 11-19 2-2 27, Young 7-12 5-6 19, Booker 5-14 4-5 14, Durazo-Frescas 3-6 1-1 8, Ethridge 2-2 0-0 5, Brown 5-6 3-5 15, Jackson 3-8 3-3 9, Lott 1-2 1-2 3, Scoggin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-69 19-24 100.

3-point Goals: Oral Roberts 3-18 (Cooper 2-3, Udoumoh 0-2, Rodrigues 0-4, Nix 1-5, Ramey 0-3, Trinity Moore 0-1), UNLV 7-17 (Obiazor 3-5, Booker 0-2, Durazo-Frescas 1-3, Ethridge 1-1, Brown 2-3, Jackson 0-3). Rebounds: Oral Roberts 33 (Tirzah Moore 10), UNLV 44 (Young 9). Assists: Oral Roberts 9 (Udoumah 5), UNLV 22 (Young 7). Total Fouls: Oral Roberts 23, UNLV 19. A: 684.