ORU women bested by Denver at home in overtime

Denver’s women defeated Oral Roberts 69-64 in overtime Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Center.

Meghan Boyd, who led all scorers with 27 points, scored seven points during overtime to lead the Pioneers past ORU. She scored first in the extra period on a mid-range jumper from the left wing to give Denver its last lead.

The Golden Eagles led for two minutes, 21 seconds and never by more than two points. ORU last led late in the fourth quarter, when Katie Scott scored over a Pioneer defender to take a 56-54 lead with 36.9 seconds to go.

Denver’s India Sanders hit a pair of free-throws to send the game to overtime.

Tirzah Moore led all Golden Eagle players with 25 points and 10 rebounds. ORU shot 3-for-15 as a team from 3-point range.

ORU takes the road next week, first to Western Illinois at 6 p.m. Thursday, then at St. Thomas at 7 p.m. Saturday.

DENVER 69, ORU 64 (OT)

Denver (7-15, 2-9): Boyd 8-17 4-4 27, Ezeudu 5-12 5-7 15, Sanders 2-7 4-4 9, Minnett 2-6 2-2 6, Forney 1-2 2-2 5, Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Counsel 1-2 0-0 3, Santos 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 17-19 69.