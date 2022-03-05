ORU women begin bid for Summit League tournament title

Oral Roberts vs North Dakota

Summit League Tournament

12:30 p.m. Sunday

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Records: No. 4 ORU 15-14, 10-8 Summit League; North Dakota 15-14, 9-9

Stream: ESPN+, ORUSN (Radio)

Three storylines

Golden Eagles' momentum: ORU had won five of six matchups before closing the season with back-to-back losses against the No. 1 and No. 2-seeded teams in the league, South Dakota State and South Dakota. One of those wins was an 89-73 decision over North Dakota on Feb. 19, avenging a prior 19-point loss to the Hawks on Jan. 20.

Against the Hawks: The Golden Eagles have North Dakota fresh on their minds after beating the Hawks two weeks ago on the road. North Dakota ranks eighth nationally in free-throw percentage and has three players averaging double-figures, led by Kacie Borowicz, whose 19.6 points per game leads the league.

Looking ahead: If ORU beats North Dakota, the Golden Eagles will play S.D. State, which beat Denver 86-59 Saturday night. At 17 wins, one loss, the Jackrabbits tie South Dakota for the best record in the conference. S.D. State beat ORU twice this season, 71-51 in Tulsa and 84-48 in South Dakota.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

