 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU women's basketball

ORU women begin bid for Summit League tournament title

  • Updated
  • 0

Oral Roberts vs North Dakota

Summit League Tournament

12:30 p.m. Sunday

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Records: No. 4 ORU 15-14, 10-8 Summit League; North Dakota 15-14, 9-9

Stream: ESPN+, ORUSN (Radio)

Three storylines 

Golden Eagles' momentum: ORU had won five of six matchups before closing the season with back-to-back losses against the No. 1 and No. 2-seeded teams in the league, South Dakota State and South Dakota. One of those wins was an 89-73 decision over North Dakota on Feb. 19, avenging a prior 19-point loss to the Hawks on Jan. 20.

Against the Hawks: The Golden Eagles have North Dakota fresh on their minds after beating the Hawks two weeks ago on the road. North Dakota ranks eighth nationally in free-throw percentage and has three players averaging double-figures, led by Kacie Borowicz, whose 19.6 points per game leads the league.

People are also reading…

Looking ahead: If ORU beats North Dakota, the Golden Eagles will play S.D. State, which beat Denver 86-59 Saturday night. At 17 wins, one loss, the Jackrabbits tie South Dakota for the best record in the conference. S.D. State beat ORU twice this season, 71-51 in Tulsa and 84-48 in South Dakota.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

OU's Joe Jon Finley on TE position; history with OC Jeff Lebby and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert