ORU women back at home Sunday afternoon

USAO (6-2) at Oral Roberts (2-5)
2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mabee Center
Three storylines
Friendly confines: The Golden Eagles are looking for their third win at home. The previous came in back-to-back games against Little Rock and Arkansas State.
Lippe leads the way: Senior Keni Jo Lippe, a preseason All-Summit second-team selection, is averaging 9.4 points per game. In her career, she has totaled more than 1,500 points and 600 rebounds.
Scouting the Drovers: USAO, a Division II school in Chickasaw, is meeting ORU in exhibition play for the Drovers. They lost the previous matchup 67-35 in 2016.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.