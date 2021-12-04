ORU women back at home Sunday afternoon

USAO (6-2) at Oral Roberts (2-5)

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mabee Center

Three storylines

Friendly confines: The Golden Eagles are looking for their third win at home. The previous came in back-to-back games against Little Rock and Arkansas State.

Lippe leads the way: Senior Keni Jo Lippe, a preseason All-Summit second-team selection, is averaging 9.4 points per game. In her career, she has totaled more than 1,500 points and 600 rebounds.

Scouting the Drovers: USAO, a Division II school in Chickasaw, is meeting ORU in exhibition play for the Drovers. They lost the previous matchup 67-35 in 2016.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

