ORU women at home to face Denver

Denver at Oral Roberts
2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
Records: Denver 6-15, 1-9 Summit, Oral Roberts 10-10, 5-4
Stream: ORU Sports Network
Three storylines
Against Denver: The Golden Eagles have won their past two games against Denver and have won three consecutive games against the Pioneers in Tulsa. Tirzah Moore had a double-double in her last performance against Denver.
Bombs away: Delaney Nix and Ariel Walker hit a combined eight 3-pointers in a Thursday night win against Omaha. Nix was 5-9 from 3-point range.
Scouting the Pioneers: Denver lost 72-54 to Kansas City on Thursday night. Uju Ezeudu scores 17.8 points-per-game to lead the Pioneers and became the fastest player in Denver's Division-I history to reach 1,000 career points against Kansas City.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Copy Editor
I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
