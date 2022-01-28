 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORU women at home to face Denver
ORU women at home to face Denver

  • Updated
Get to know our new TU, ORU beat writer

Denver at Oral Roberts

2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

Records: Denver 6-15, 1-9 Summit, Oral Roberts 10-10, 5-4

Stream: ORU Sports Network

Three storylines

Against Denver: The Golden Eagles have won their past two games against Denver and have won three consecutive games against the Pioneers in Tulsa. Tirzah Moore had a double-double in her last performance against Denver.

Bombs away: Delaney Nix and Ariel Walker hit a combined eight 3-pointers in a Thursday night win against Omaha. Nix was 5-9 from 3-point range.

Scouting the Pioneers: Denver lost 72-54 to Kansas City on Thursday night. Uju Ezeudu scores 17.8 points-per-game to lead the Pioneers and became the fastest player in Denver's Division-I history to reach 1,000 career points against Kansas City.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

