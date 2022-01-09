ORU women at Denver on Monday night

Oral Roberts at Denver
5 p.m., Monday
Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver
Stream: Pioneers All-Access
Records: Oral Roberts 6-8, 1-2, Denver 5-10, 0-4
Three storylines
Turning the tide: The Golden Eagles enter their matchup with Denver after taking down Omaha 50-45 on the road on New Year’s Day, snapping a conference drought that dated back to Feb. 6, 2021.
Three-and-D: The Pioneers lead the Summit League in attempted 3-pointers with 382 and are eighth in the country in blocked shots with 85.
Drawing the foul: Golden Eagles guard Keni Jo Lippe’s 492 career free throws nears the top ranks of Division I basketball; only four active players have knocked down 500 or more shots from the charity stripe.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
