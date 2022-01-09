 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU women at Denver on Monday night
0 Comments
ORU women’s basketball

ORU women at Denver on Monday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oral Roberts at Denver

5 p.m., Monday

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver

Stream: Pioneers All-Access

Records: Oral Roberts 6-8, 1-2, Denver 5-10, 0-4

Three storylines

Turning the tide: The Golden Eagles enter their matchup with Denver after taking down Omaha 50-45 on the road on New Year’s Day, snapping a conference drought that dated back to Feb. 6, 2021.

Three-and-D: The Pioneers lead the Summit League in attempted 3-pointers with 382 and are eighth in the country in blocked shots with 85.

Drawing the foul: Golden Eagles guard Keni Jo Lippe’s 492 career free throws nears the top ranks of Division I basketball; only four active players have knocked down 500 or more shots from the charity stripe.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert