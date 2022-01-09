ORU women at Denver on Monday night

Oral Roberts at Denver

5 p.m., Monday

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver

Stream: Pioneers All-Access

Records: Oral Roberts 6-8, 1-2, Denver 5-10, 0-4

Three storylines

Turning the tide: The Golden Eagles enter their matchup with Denver after taking down Omaha 50-45 on the road on New Year’s Day, snapping a conference drought that dated back to Feb. 6, 2021.

Three-and-D: The Pioneers lead the Summit League in attempted 3-pointers with 382 and are eighth in the country in blocked shots with 85.

Drawing the foul: Golden Eagles guard Keni Jo Lippe’s 492 career free throws nears the top ranks of Division I basketball; only four active players have knocked down 500 or more shots from the charity stripe.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.