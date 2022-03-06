ORU women advance in Summit League Tournament

Keni Jo Lippe scored a season-high 22 points Sunday to lift Oral Roberts to a 61-54 win over North Dakota in the Summit League Tournament at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Lippe was 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and Katie Scott added 11 points for the Golden Eagles (16-14). Tirzah Moore had nine points and seven rebounds.

ORU will face top-seeded South Dakota State (22-8) at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. Kansas City will face South Dakota in the other semi.

Trailing by a point with six minutes left in the game, the Golden Eagles went on an 8-0 run to take a seven-point lead. Hannah Cooper was 6-for-8 from the foul line in the final 1:15 to help clinch the victory for ORU.

The Golden Eagles were outrebounded 54-37, but forced 16 North Dakota turnovers.

ORAL ROBERTS 61, NORTH DAKOTA 54

UND;10;12;15;17;--;54

ORU;13;13;11;24;--;61

North Dakota: Borowicz 4-13 5-6 13, Leet 5-12 3-3 13, Lane 4-14 0-0 8, Orth 2-8 0-1 4, Manson 1-9 0-0 3, Daninger 4-9 1-1 11, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Hoskin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-68 9-11 54.

Oral Roberts: Lippe 8-15 2-2 22, Scott 5-12 1-3 11, Ti. Moore 1-7 7-8 9, Cooper 1-6 6-8 8, Walker 1-7 0-0 3, Tr. Moore 2-6 2-2 6, Schumacher 1-3 0-0 2, Nix 0-2 0-0 0, Paramore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 18-23 61.

3-point goals: UND 3-19 (Daninger 2-5, Manson 1-7, Leet 0-2, Orth 0-2, Borowicz 0-2, Davis 0-1), ORU 5-16 (Lippe 4-5, Walker 1-5, Nix 0-2, Cooper 0-2, Scott 0-1, Paramore 0-1). Rebounds: UND 54 (Lane 12), ORU 37 (Ti. Moore 7). Assists: UND 10 (Borowicz 4), ORU 11 (four with two each). Fouled out: UND, Manson. Total fouls: UND 17, ORU 10. A: 4,825.