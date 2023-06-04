STILLWATER --- For the first time this season, Oral Roberts closer Cade Denton was called on for a third consecutive day.

ORU had two chances to pick up the one victory needed to capture the NCAA Stillwater Regional while it was a must-win for Dallas Baptist at O'Brate Stadium.

However, with a one-run lead going into the ninth inning, ORU coach Ryan Folmar never hesitated on bringing in Denton, an All-America reliever, who had already picked up saves in the Golden Eagles' first two regional games.

Denton's arm didn't look tired at all from the busy weekend while facing the most dangerous part of the Dallas Baptist lineup. With two outs and the tying run on first, Denton retired Miguel Santos on a grounder to preserve ORU's 6-5 win and first regional title since 2006.

“At that point in (the game), adrenaline is a heck of a drug,” Denton said with a chuckle. “I’ll just say that.”

ORU (49-11), which was the regional's No. 4 seed despite being ranked No. 10 nationally by Collegiate Baseball, extended its winning streak to 21 games and advances to play in a Super Regional next weekend at Oregon.

“To go back out there and be given that opportunity that everybody on the field trusts you to get the job done, it’s a great feeling," Denton said. "It’s the biggest confidence booster in the world.”

After Santos, who had four homers in the past three games, was retired, a herd of Denton's teammates emerged from the home dugout. Shortly after, the infielders joined while the outfielders piled on, swarming him and forming a dogpile adjacent to the pitcher's mound. There was no dogpile after winning the Summit League title a week earlier.

“Proud of our effort all weekend long,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said, donning a grin which illustrated a bevy of emotions. “But man, what a great game.”

Matt Hogan's tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth gave ORU a 6-4 lead. The left-handed hitting Hogan jumped on lefty Brady Rose's hanging curveball, launching it over the right-field wall.

“Honestly I blacked out,” Hogan said. “Just absolute elation.”

DBU (47-16), which defeated Washington 9-1 in the afternoon elimination game, scored a run in the seventh on Santos' RBI single, but stranded runners at the corners.

The Golden Eagles were in the regional finals for the first time since 2011 -- when they lost to Dallas Baptist.

ORU garnered an early advantage, attaining a 4-1 lead through the initial two frames off five combined hits, including Jonah Cox's RBI single that extended his hitting streak to 44 games. Starting pitcher Brooks Fowler threw five quality innings, striking out seven.

Then the prolific DBU offense made its presence. Consecutive home runs from Tom Poole and Nate Rombach tied the game at 4 and chased Fowler from the game.

Sophomore reliever Dalton Patten and southpaw arm Jacob Widener threw a combined three innings, setting up Denton for his 15th save of the season.

“We know those guys have carried us a big portion of the year,” Folmar said. “Our starters have been very consistent but we want them to get to the fifth (inning) and trust our bullpen, hand it over and roll. (The bullpen) was huge all weekend long.”

ORU 6, DBU 5

Dallas Baptist;010;003;100;–;5;8;0

Oral Roberts;220;002;00x;-–;6;7;0

Bollenbacher, Russell (2), Rose (5), Amendt (8) and Rombach. Fowler, Patten (6), Widener (8), Denton (9) and Godman. W: Patten (4-1). L: Rose (7-2). S: Denton (15). HR: DBU, Santos (15), Poole (10), Rombach (7); ORU, Hogan (17). T: 2:49. A: 4,782.

