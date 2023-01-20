 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORAL ROBERTS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU welcomes North Dakota to town while aiming for weekend sweep

  • Updated
  • 0
Tirzah Moore (ORU) takes a shot against Tulsa

ORU’s Tirzah Moore is coming a 30-point performance against North Dakota State.

 Patrick Quiring, Tulsa World

North Dakota at ORU

2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

Records: North Dakota 11-7, 4-4 in Summit League; ORU 7-12, 4-4

Three storylines

Moore impact: Tirzah Moore scored a career-high 30 points in Thursday’s 75-53 win over North Dakota State. The Summit League’s reigning freshman of the year also added 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Scoring consistency: Hannah Cooper ended with 16 points and has scored in double figures in 18 of the Golden Eagles’ 19 games this season.

Series history: ORU has captured seven of the nine meetings against North Dakota with wins in four of the five matchups inside the Mabee Center.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

