ORU welcomes North Dakota to town while aiming for weekend sweep

North Dakota at ORU
2 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
Records: North Dakota 11-7, 4-4 in Summit League; ORU 7-12, 4-4
Three storylines
Moore impact: Tirzah Moore scored a career-high 30 points in Thursday’s 75-53 win over North Dakota State. The Summit League’s reigning freshman of the year also added 15 rebounds and four blocks.
Scoring consistency: Hannah Cooper ended with 16 points and has scored in double figures in 18 of the Golden Eagles’ 19 games this season.
Series history: ORU has captured seven of the nine meetings against North Dakota with wins in four of the five matchups inside the Mabee Center.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World