 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORAL ROBERTS VOLLEYBALL

ORU volleyball picked to finish fourth in Summit League coaches' poll

  • Updated
  • 0

Oral Roberts University’s volleyball team finished 18-11 last season under first-year coach Frank Craig III, its best record in five years.

The Summit League released its preseason coaches’ poll on Wednesday with the Golden Eagles ranked fourth in the 10-team conference.

“Of course, we want to do better than we did last year,” Craig said. “The expectation is really just giving the girls an opportunity to just perform, be their best and do their best.”

League coaches ranked Denver, South Dakota and Omaha, respectively, above ORU. Senior Shakira Lacour, who led the league with 141 blocks last season, and sophomore Trinity Freeman, who led ORU with 285 kills, were named to the preseason watchlist.

The Golden Eagles open the season this week in the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational in Springfield, Missouri. They play Central Arkansas at 4 p.m. Friday, Tennessee Tech at noon Saturday and Missouri State at 1 p.m. Sunday.

People are also reading…

“I’m really excited to see how our personalities are going to work together this year, how it’s going to be different from last year and just see how we can build off of our success from last year,” sophomore Breanna Rivas said.

The team focused on leadership in the offseason — “more ownership and just not only playing for ourselves,” Rivas said.

Craig says Lacour has “risen to the occasion” in that aspect.

Rivas says the team spent more time bonding outside of volleyball this offseason.

“We’re just trying to build our relationships more than last year, because when we came in last year as freshmen, we didn’t really have that,” she said. “So I think this year, we’re just trying to be more intentional with onboarding our freshmen and just making us all feel like a unit.”

“The biggest thing that we’ll see is how much they love each other, how much they love playing with each other and just, of course, is having each other’s back,” Craig said.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert