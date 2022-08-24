ORU volleyball picked to finish fourth in Summit League coaches' poll

Oral Roberts University’s volleyball team finished 18-11 last season under first-year coach Frank Craig III, its best record in five years.

The Summit League released its preseason coaches’ poll on Wednesday with the Golden Eagles ranked fourth in the 10-team conference.

“Of course, we want to do better than we did last year,” Craig said. “The expectation is really just giving the girls an opportunity to just perform, be their best and do their best.”

League coaches ranked Denver, South Dakota and Omaha, respectively, above ORU. Senior Shakira Lacour, who led the league with 141 blocks last season, and sophomore Trinity Freeman, who led ORU with 285 kills, were named to the preseason watchlist.

The Golden Eagles open the season this week in the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational in Springfield, Missouri. They play Central Arkansas at 4 p.m. Friday, Tennessee Tech at noon Saturday and Missouri State at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“I’m really excited to see how our personalities are going to work together this year, how it’s going to be different from last year and just see how we can build off of our success from last year,” sophomore Breanna Rivas said.

The team focused on leadership in the offseason — “more ownership and just not only playing for ourselves,” Rivas said.

Craig says Lacour has “risen to the occasion” in that aspect.

Rivas says the team spent more time bonding outside of volleyball this offseason.

“We’re just trying to build our relationships more than last year, because when we came in last year as freshmen, we didn’t really have that,” she said. “So I think this year, we’re just trying to be more intentional with onboarding our freshmen and just making us all feel like a unit.”

“The biggest thing that we’ll see is how much they love each other, how much they love playing with each other and just, of course, is having each other’s back,” Craig said.