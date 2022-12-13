ORU visits Texas Tech for women's basketball nonconference finale

Oral Roberts at Texas Tech

7 p.m. Wednesday, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

ESPN+, ORU Sports Network

Records: ORU 3-7, Texas Tech 8-1

Three storylines

Peak performer

Hannah Cooper, the Summit League Peak Performer of the Week, led ORU with 26 points in the 87-80 win over Abilene Christian on Sunday. Cooper matched her career scoring high and that was her fourth 20-point performance of the season. Cooper leads the Summit League in assists (50), assists per game (5.0), free throws made (47) and total points (193).

Ramey provides spark

Lauren Ramey provided a lift off the bench in ORU's win over Abilene Christian. The graduate transfer scored a season-best 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Scouting the opponent

This will be ORU's 14th all-time meeting with Texas Tech, but first since 2007. Texas Tech has a seven-game winning streak. Rhyle McKinney is Texas Tech's leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, followed by Bailey Maupin (13.4) and Bre'Amber Scott (11.1). Texas Tech is ORU's final scheduled nonconference opponent.

