ORU visits Missouri State on Saturday
ORU MEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU visits Missouri State on Saturday

  • Updated
Oral Roberts at Missouri State

3 p.m. Saturday, JQH Arena, Springfield, Mo.

Records: ORU 5-4, Missouri State 5-4

ESPN3

Three storylines

On the road again: ORU is playing away from home for a third consecutive game. In its last outing, the Golden Eagles picked up an 85-67 victory at Houston Baptist for their first road win of the year.

Big game for Lufile: In the win against Houston Baptist, Elijah Lufile had his first double-double of the year, scoring 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and pulling down 11 rebounds.

Scouting the Bears: Missouri State has won six of the eight meetings against ORU in Springfield, and the series is tied at nine. The Bears are led by Gaige Prim, who averages 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

Tags

