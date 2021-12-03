ORU visits Houston Baptist on Saturday night

Oral Roberts (4-4) at Houston Baptist (4-4)
7 p.m. Saturday, Sharp Gym, Houston
Three storylines
Texas two-step: The Golden Eagles' two-game swing in Texas continues after they rallied from a 17-point deficit at TCU but lost 71-63 on Thursday night. ORU has not won on the road this season.
Abmas heating up: After scoring at least 20 points in his last four games, Max Abmas ranks eighth nationally in scoring (22 points per game) and leads the nation in 3-pointers per game (4.4).
Scouting the Huskies: ORU has won all three meetings and spent a season with Houston Baptist in the Southland. The Huskies average 8.5 more rebounds than their opponent and are led by Darius Lee, who averages 10.3 points and 9.5 rebounds.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.