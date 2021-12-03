 Skip to main content
ORU visits Houston Baptist on Saturday night
ORU men's basketball

  • Updated
Oral Roberts (4-4) at Houston Baptist (4-4)

7 p.m. Saturday, Sharp Gym, Houston

Three storylines

Texas two-step: The Golden Eagles' two-game swing in Texas continues after they rallied from a 17-point deficit at TCU but lost 71-63 on Thursday night. ORU has not won on the road this season.

Abmas heating up: After scoring at least 20 points in his last four games, Max Abmas ranks eighth nationally in scoring (22 points per game) and leads the nation in 3-pointers per game (4.4).

Scouting the Huskies: ORU has won all three meetings and spent a season with Houston Baptist in the Southland. The Huskies average 8.5 more rebounds than their opponent and are led by Darius Lee, who averages 10.3 points and 9.5 rebounds.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

