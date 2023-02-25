The Oral Roberts men’s basketball team squeezed out a 69-65 victory at South Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Brookings, S.D., to close the regular season undefeated in conference play for the first time in school history.

Connor Vanover scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles and Carlos Jurgens and Kareem Thompson each had six rebounds. Matt Dentlinger scored 23 for SDSU, and Zeke Mayo paced the Jackrabbits with 12 rebounds to go along with 20 points.

ORU (27-4, 18-0 Summit League) led 40-31 at the break after shooting 46.2 percent from the field. and would lead by as much as 11 in the second half, but South Dakota State (18-12, 13-5) kept the contest tight. With 16:42 to play, the Jackrabbits made it a five point game and cut the deficit to two with 11:49 to go. Down the stretch, SDSU would pull back to within two, but Thompson hit two free-throws and Max Abmas nailed four to keep SDSU at arms length for the win.

The win marked the first for the Golden Eagles at Frost Arena since 2011 and broke a streak of 20 straight home league wins for the Jackrabbits. The Golden Eagles have now won 24 of their last 25 games. Oral Roberts improves to 27-4 on the season, its best start since 1989-90. ORU closes out 18-0 in Summit League play and is one of two (Eastern Washington) teams nationally undefeated in conference play.

ORU heads to the 2023 Summit League Championship March 3-7 as the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of the No. 8/9 matchup Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

ORAL ROBERTS 69,

SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 65

ORAL ROBERTS (27-4): Vanover 5-11 2-2 14, Abmas 2-10 7-8 12, Jurgens 4-11 3-4 12, McBride 3-9 2-2 11, Thompson 3-10 4-4 11, Mwamba 2-4 0-0 6, Weaver 1-1 0-0 3, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 18-20 69.

S. DAKOTA ST. (18-12): Dentlinger 10-15 3-3 23, Kyle 0-2 0-0 0, Arians 1-4 1-2 4, Mayo 8-23 1-1 20, Mims 4-6 0-0 10, Easley 0-3 0-0 0, Mors 2-6 3-4 8. Totals 25-59 8-10 65.

Halftime: Oral Roberts 40-31. 3-Point Goals: Oral Roberts 11-30 (McBride 3-8, Mwamba 2-3, Vanover 2-5, Weaver 1-1, Jurgens 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Abmas 1-6), S. Dakota St. 7-22 (Mayo 3-8, Mims 2-4, Arians 1-2, Mors 1-3, Dentlinger 0-2, Easley 0-3). Rebounds: Oral Roberts 28 (Thompson, Mwamba 6), S. Dakota St. 41 (Mayo 12). Assists: Roberts 11 (Abmas, Thompson 3), S. Dakota St. 7 (Kyle, Arians 2). Total Fouls: Oral Roberts 16, S. Dakota St. 18. A: 4,207.