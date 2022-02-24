ORU to host Saint Louis in weather-rescheduled series

Record: 2-2

Looking ahead: Oral Roberts' baseball team will play its next seven games before a home crowd at J.L. Johnson Stadium, starting with a three-game series against Saint Louis this weekend. The Golden Eagles' first game against Saint Louis, now scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to impending inclement weather.

Games two and three are scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday. Tickets bought for Friday's game will be accepted for admission into Monday's game.

Looking back: The Golden Eagles captured a win Tuesday over Missouri State, winning 6-5 over the Bears after trailing 3-1 in the fourth inning. Including its first win over South Alabama last Sunday, right-hander Evan Kowalski has thrown both of ORU's wins.

Notable: Mac McCroskey's walk-off single to lift ORU past Missouri State on Tuesday was the first by an ORU player since Blake Hall's walk-off against Western Illinois on May 7, 2021.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.