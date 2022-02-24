 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU to host Saint Louis in weather-rescheduled series
0 Comments
Oral Roberts baseball

ORU to host Saint Louis in weather-rescheduled series

  • Updated
  • 0

Record: 2-2

Looking ahead: Oral Roberts' baseball team will play its next seven games before a home crowd at J.L. Johnson Stadium, starting with a three-game series against Saint Louis this weekend. The Golden Eagles' first game against Saint Louis, now scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to impending inclement weather.

Games two and three are scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday. Tickets bought for Friday's game will be accepted for admission into Monday's game.

Looking back: The Golden Eagles captured a win Tuesday over Missouri State, winning 6-5 over the Bears after trailing 3-1 in the fourth inning. Including its first win over South Alabama last Sunday, right-hander Evan Kowalski has thrown both of ORU's wins.

Notable: Mac McCroskey's walk-off single to lift ORU past Missouri State on Tuesday was the first by an ORU player since Blake Hall's walk-off against Western Illinois on May 7, 2021.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 monitoring Ukraine crisis 'very closely' ahead of planned Grand Prix in Russia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert