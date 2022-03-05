ORU tips off postseason campaign Sunday

Oral Roberts vs. Western Illinois

Summit League Tournament

8:30 p.m. Sunday

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Records: No. 3 ORU 18-11, 12-6 Summit League; No. 6 Western Illionis 16-14, 7-11

Stream: ESPN+, 99.9 FM ESPN

Five storylines

Defending the crown: ORU enters the 2022 Summit League Tournament having won the 2021 tournament after upsetting South Dakota State and North Dakota State from the fourth seed. The Golden Eagles continued on an historic postseason run, becoming the second team in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Sweet 16 from the 15th seed after wins over Ohio State and Florida.

Max Abmas: Abmas enters the tournament scoring a league-best 24.1 points per game. He was named to the All-Summit first team Thursday despite dealing with various injuries during the regular season while playing 36.8 minutes per game. ORU coach Paul Mills said Abmas, the fifth-leading scorer in Division I basketball, “hasn’t really been healthy” but his injuries are behind him. Mills added, “100% Max is better than 75% Max, and 75% Max isn’t bad.”

New weapons: Three of ORU’s top-six scorers are additions from its 2021 run, including second-leading scorer Isaac McBride, who transferred to ORU from Vanderbilt. Forward Elijah Lufile was injured last season and Trey Phipps was at Oklahoma before transferring to ORU.

Against WIU: ORU beat the Leathernecks on the road 87-86 but lost to WIU at home, 90-85. All-time, ORU has won 38 times in 50 matchups with WIU.

Looking ahead: If ORU beats Western Illinois, it will play the winner of North Dakota State and Denver. N.D. State beat the Golden Eagles in both regular-season matchups, the first time after a Bison game-winner in the Mabee Center; the second, a 77-59 decision in Fargo that was highlighted by a post-game altercation involving players from both teams, Mills and N.D. State coach Dave Richman. The incident resulted in sanctions to two players from each team and fines to Mills and Richman.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

