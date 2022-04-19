ORU tennis standout Volodymyr Zakharov transfers to Tulsa

The University of Tulsa men’s tennis team has added Oral Roberts transfer and 2021 Summit League Player of the Year Volodymyr Zakharov

Zakharov, a product of Odessa, Ukraine, comes to Tulsa after his sophomore season and will have two years of eligibility remaining, TU head coach Vince Westbrook said in a release Tuesday.

Zakharov also was named Newcomer of the Year as a freshman at ORU. Zakharov was 9-4 in singles play during his first year, and 6-6 in doubles.

This season, he had a 13-4 record, all from No. 1 singles.

“Vova will be a great addition for our program,” Westbrook said. “He’s shown that he’s capable of competing at an extremely high level. We’re looking forward to adding him to our team.”

Tulsa is 14-10 this season and is scheduled to begin the AAC Championships on Thursday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. Admission is free.