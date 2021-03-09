ORU survives furious NDSU rally, secures first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the first time since 2008, the Oral Roberts basketball program has secured a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

After having rolled to a 25-point halftime lead, the Golden Eagles withstood a furious North Dakota State rally and prevailed 75-72 in Tuesday night’s Summit League Tournament championship game at the Sanford Pentagon arena.

North Dakota State entered as the two-time defending champion of the Summit tournament, but ORU went to the halftime locker room with a 45-20 advantage. A sensationally clean first half included the Golden Eagles’ 52% shooting from the field overall, 7-of-18 shooting on 3-pointers and no turnovers.

During the second half, ORU shot 31% overall, shot 2-of-11 on threes and committed nine turnovers. As the Golden Eagles unraveled, NDSU erased every bit of its 25-point deficit.

The play of the game occurred with 2.2 seconds remaining and ORU leading by one point. Bison forward Sam Griesel muscled his way into the paint and elevated for a shot attempt from close range, but ORU’s Francis Lacis executed a clean block.

At the other end, ORU’s D’Mauria Jones swished a pair of free throws. His only two points of the night gave the Golden Eagles their three-point margin of victory.