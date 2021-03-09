ORU survives furious NDSU rally, secures first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the first time since 2008, the Oral Roberts basketball program has secured a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
After having rolled to a 25-point halftime lead, the Golden Eagles withstood a furious North Dakota State rally and prevailed 75-72 in Tuesday night’s Summit League Tournament championship game at the Sanford Pentagon arena.
North Dakota State entered as the two-time defending champion of the Summit tournament, but ORU went to the halftime locker room with a 45-20 advantage. A sensationally clean first half included the Golden Eagles’ 52% shooting from the field overall, 7-of-18 shooting on 3-pointers and no turnovers.
During the second half, ORU shot 31% overall, shot 2-of-11 on threes and committed nine turnovers. As the Golden Eagles unraveled, NDSU erased every bit of its 25-point deficit.
The play of the game occurred with 2.2 seconds remaining and ORU leading by one point. Bison forward Sam Griesel muscled his way into the paint and elevated for a shot attempt from close range, but ORU’s Francis Lacis executed a clean block.
At the other end, ORU’s D’Mauria Jones swished a pair of free throws. His only two points of the night gave the Golden Eagles their three-point margin of victory.
Now 16-10, ORU ended a nine-year streak during which either North Dakota State or South Dakota State was the Summit’s NCAA Tournament representative.
Fourth-year coach Paul Mills and the Golden Eagles celebrated their program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008. With a history that dates to 1965, the ORU program also was an NCAA Tournament participant in 1974, 1984, 2006, 2007 and 2008.
CBS unveils the NCAA Tournament bracket on Sunday (5 p.m., KOTV-6).
As ORU’s best big man, Kevin Obanor, was on the bench with four fouls, NDSU’s Rocky Krueser scored while drawing a foul from Max Abmas. Kreuser was good on his foul shot, pulling the Bison to within five points – 68-63 – with 3:41 remaining.
At the 1:54 mark, Kreuser again scored on a physical move to the basket, again was fouled and again converted on the free throw. The Oral Roberts lead had dwindled to 68-66.
With 38.3 seconds left, Kreuser tied the score at 72-72. He finished with 34 points to lead the Bison (15-12).
For Oral Roberts, Abmas -- the Division I national scoring leader and Summit League Player of the Year -- totaled 23 points while Kareem Thompson added 12. Obanor scored 17 of his 21 points during the opening half.
The Golden Eagles take a five-game win streak into the NCAA Tournament.