SUMMIT LEAGUE MEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU starts trip at surging North Dakota State

Oral Roberts vs North Dakota State (copy)

Oral Roberts guard Kareem Thompson (2) shoots against North Dakota State last season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State

7 p.m. Thursday, Scheels Center, Fargo, N.D.

ESPN+, ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN

Records: ORU 15-4 (6-0 Summit League), North Dakota State 8-11 (5-2)

Three storylines

Maintaining control: ORU, coming off an 81-69 win over St. Thomas last Saturday, has a chance to expand its Summit League lead as it visits North Dakota State, which is in second place and has won five in a row. The trip also includes a visit to North Dakota on Saturday afternoon. ORU coach Paul Mills said, "North Dakota State is playing well. To go on the road to the Dakotas is fresh air that's really cold." 

More honors for Abmas: Max Abmas is the Summit League Peak Performer of the Week for the third time this season. Abmas averaged 26.7 points, 5 rebound and 3.3 assists in three games last week. He moved into second on the Summit League's career list for 3-pointers made with 365. Abmas is sixth in the nation with a 21.8 scoring average and leads the Summit League at 24.5.

Scouting the opponent: North Dakota State swept three games from ORU last season -- 72-71, 77-59 and 92-72. In ORU's last trip to Fargo, there was an altercation between the teams during post-game handshakes. The Bison are led by Grant Nelson, who averages 15.7 points and 8 rebounds.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

