ORU star Max Abmas gets strong support from family in Indianapolis

“Max is an excellent kid. We just love him. Great character kid.”

Only his father and brother witnessed Friday’s win over the Buckeyes. Mya had a prior engagement, but the first-round victory meant that they could travel from the Dallas area to the Florida contest.

“They were scurrying trying to get a ticket to get in. My son and I came up Friday for the first game. When we won, it was a big thing,” Troy Abmas said. “We were so happy that we won so my wife and daughter could see them for the next game. It was a catch-22. She had a dance recital. You want your mother to see you play, so this is a dream come true. His mother can watch him play and everybody is happy.”

Erika Abmas was excited to be in the middle of an active ORU fan base that made the trip to Indianapolis. They were loud and outnumbered the Florida contingent at least three-to-one.

“It’s awesome. I love the support from the family at ORU. They’ve all taken him in. They are here for the team, period. I love this,” she said.

Maison Abmas has liked the way that his brother has matured during his time with the Golden Eagles.