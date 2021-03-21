ORU star Max Abmas gets strong support from family in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Max Abmas grabbed the college basketball world’s attention during the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend.
Multiple media requests were made following the Golden Eagles’ win over No. 2 Ohio State on Friday. He fulfilled as many as possible while keeping even-keeled with all the recognition.
It was a moment of pride for his father, Troy Abmas.
“I love it. The good thing about it is he’s always been conditioned for this kind of stuff. He can block out the background noise and stay focused,” Troy Abmas said during halftime of Sunday’s game against Florida. “Right now, he’s showing us that he’s learned that and doing a great job. It’s very encouraging and I love that.”
Max Abmas scored 26 points in the Golden Eagles’ 81-78 win against Florida on Sunday. With the win, the Golden Eagles clinched a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.
The talented player had his biggest fans on a front row inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum — his parents Troy and Erika, older brother Maison and younger sister Mya.
They’ve been a strong support group since he was a young player, said Kevin Butler, his former AAU coach since the fifth grade.
“The family is top-notch. They’ve always believed in Max’s dreams and always brought him to practice. They traveled across the country with him,” Butler said. “They supported his dreams. This is what you get when you have a close-knit group that supports you.
“Max is an excellent kid. We just love him. Great character kid.”
Only his father and brother witnessed Friday’s win over the Buckeyes. Mya had a prior engagement, but the first-round victory meant that they could travel from the Dallas area to the Florida contest.
“They were scurrying trying to get a ticket to get in. My son and I came up Friday for the first game. When we won, it was a big thing,” Troy Abmas said. “We were so happy that we won so my wife and daughter could see them for the next game. It was a catch-22. She had a dance recital. You want your mother to see you play, so this is a dream come true. His mother can watch him play and everybody is happy.”
Erika Abmas was excited to be in the middle of an active ORU fan base that made the trip to Indianapolis. They were loud and outnumbered the Florida contingent at least three-to-one.
“It’s awesome. I love the support from the family at ORU. They’ve all taken him in. They are here for the team, period. I love this,” she said.
Maison Abmas has liked the way that his brother has matured during his time with the Golden Eagles.
“It’s amazing. I’m glad to see him grown and the way he’s grown has impressed a lot of people, not just me. He’s living his dream and I’m just watching him,” he said.
Added Mya Abmas: “I love it. I’m very, very proud of him.”
There’s no predictor of what Abmas’ future will entail. But he’s placed himself a good foundation.
“When Max was a small kid, he said the only thing he wanted to do was play college-level basketball and go to the next level. It’s been his dream to be here,” Troy Abmas said. “I guess the next thing is go to another plateau.
“The ball is in his court. He can keep doing what he’s doing until he gets better. Who knows? It could actually happen.”