ORU star Max Abmas declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility
ORU BASKETBALL

ORU star Max Abmas declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

SDSU at ORU

Oral Roberts' Max Abmas dribbles past pressure from South Dakota State's Alex Arians in a February game. Abmas declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

After leading the nation in scoring and propelling Oral Roberts to the Sweet Sixteen, point guard Max Abmas has declared for the NBA Draft while keeping open the possibility of returning to school.

“To my teammates and coaches, I appreciate every moment from this season,” Abmas posted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. “The memories we made this season will always be remembered. Thank you to all the fans for all of our support this season.

"With that being said, since I was a kid my dream has always been to play at the highest level. After much consideration, I will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft and maintaining my college eligibility."

Abmas is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 24.5 points, scored in double figures every game and was selected Summit League player of the year. He totaled 80 points in three NCAA Tournament games, emerging as the No. 30 prospect in the ESPN 100 and ranking 42nd overall and a second-round pick by NBAscoutinglive.com.

Asked about Abmas’ future in March after the NCAA Tournament run, ORU coach Paul Mills said: “This is what we did at Baylor, and I thought it served the (players) well: If you’re a first-round pick, you’re not allowed to come back. I will kick you off the team. If you can go get four-year, guaranteed money, you have to go get it.

“Now, if you’re a second-round pick — which is a non-guaranteed (contract) — that’s different. Now, you’ve got a decision. But, yes, if Max is a first-round pick, he is not allowed to come back.”

