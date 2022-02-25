 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORU-South Dakota will factor into final conference standings
ORU men's basketball

  • Updated
  • 0

South Dakota at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

Records: ORU 18-10, 12-5 Summit League; South Dakota 17-11, 10-7

Stream: ORU Sports Network

Three storylines

Scenarios: ORU is in a tight race with North Dakota State and Kansas City for second place in the Summit League entering the last day of the league's regular season. Kansas City hosts South Dakota State and N.D. State hosts North Dakota Saturday, and the results from the three games will determine seedings for the Summit League Tournament next week: If all win, ORU will finish fourth; If ORU wins and both N.D. State and Kansas City lose, ORU will finish second. If ORU and Kansas City win but N.D. State loses, ORU will finish second. If ORU and N.D. State win but Kansas City loses, ORU will finish third. If ORU loses, it will finish fourth regardless of results from other games.

Campus support: ORU drew a season-high 4,894 spectators for Thursday night's overtime loss against South Dakota State. That attendance included a Mabee Center-record 852 students. ORU's fall 2021 enrollment was 4,753 students.

Senior night: ORU will celebrate its lone senior, Francis Lacis, during senior night Saturday.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

TU Sports Extra: Spring practice starts in less than a week.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

