ORU Soccer's Petel is Summit defensive player of week

Oral Roberts men's soccer defender Josselyn Petel was named the Ticket Smarter Defensive Player of the Week, Summit League officials announced Monday.
Petel anchored an ORU defense that posted back-to-back shutouts in victories at Incarnate Word and Houston Baptist, surrendering just six shots on goal combined. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to five straight.
The junior, a native of Reims, France, also assisted on both goals in the 2-0 victory over Houston Baptist.
