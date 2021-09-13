 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU Soccer's Petel is Summit defensive player of week
0 Comments

ORU Soccer's Petel is Summit defensive player of week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oral Roberts men's soccer defender Josselyn Petel was named the Ticket Smarter Defensive Player of the Week, Summit League officials announced Monday. 

Petel anchored an ORU defense that posted back-to-back shutouts in victories at Incarnate Word and Houston Baptist, surrendering just six shots on goal combined. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to five straight.

The junior, a native of Reims, France, also assisted on both goals in the 2-0 victory over Houston Baptist. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mike Gundy on adding four teams and what that could mean for OSU recruiting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News