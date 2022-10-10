ORU soccer's Abbey named Defensive Player of the Week

Oral Roberts senior defender Gabrielle Abbey was named the Summit League Women's Soccer Defensive Peak Performer of the Week, league officials announced Monday.
Abbey helped anchor the ORU defense during back-to-back shutouts last week, against North Dakota and North Dakota State.
Against North Dakota, the Norman native played all 90 minutes, and she played 87 minutes in the North Dakota State game, helping the Golden Eagles reach second place in the league standings, with their best overall record since 2016 (8-2).