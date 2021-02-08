ORU soccer players honored by Summit League

A pair of Oral Roberts players collected the season's first Summit League men's soccer Player of the Week awards, league officials announced Monday. Forward Reed Berry netted the second offensive accolade of his career, while goalkeeper Miles Motakef picked up his seventh-career defensive player of the week honor.

Berry, who was named the 2019 Summit League Newcomer of the Year, opened the season by recording the game-winning goal in the 80th-minute at Central Arkansas as the Golden Eagles posted a 1-0 victory. The Allen, Texas, native scored his second goal of the weekend in the 53rd minute against Rogers State.

Motakef, who was named the 2019 Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year, was credited with three saves and two shutouts as the Golden Eagles were the only Summit League squad to break into the win column during the opening weekend of play.