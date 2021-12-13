ORU soccer places three on All-Region teams

Three members of the Oral Roberts men's soccer team have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Second and Third Teams.

Senior forward Dante Brigida was named to the All-West Region Second Team. Brigida earned a spot on the All-Summit League First Team as he was named league Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He led the league in overall goals scored with eight and game-winning-goals (three). Brigida finishes his career atop the ORU record book with the most career goals scored in school history, with 36.

Logan Bellone and Reed Berry each were named to the All-West Region Third Team. Bellone, a junior defender, and Berry, a junior midfielder, each claimed a spot on the All-Summit League First Team for their efforts this season. This is the second time Berry has been honored by the United Soccer Coaches on the All-West Region Third team.

The teams are selected through voting by member coaches in those respective divisions.