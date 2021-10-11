ORU soccer earns male and female Players of the Week

Oral Roberts sophomore goalkeeper Louisa Ramsauer was named TicketSmarter Summit League Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, and junior defender Logan Bellone was named the Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Ramsauer helped the Golden Eagles to a 1-0-1 record over the weekend after defeating South Dakota 3-0, making two stops for the shutout, and playing to a 1-1 double overtime draw with South Dakota State. Ramsauer made three key saves in the final 12 minutes of regulation against the Jackrabbits to send the match to overtime, and seven overall.

Bellone scored a goal and added an assist from his defender spot in a 4-1 victory over Central Arkansas in mid-week action, then helped the Golden Eagles blank Western Illinois 1-0 in league play on Saturday. Bellone anchored an ORU back line that did not yield a shot on goal to the Leathernecks.