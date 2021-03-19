ORU shocks No. 2 seed Ohio State, 75-72 in overtime

As the No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Oral Roberts knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 75-72 on Friday afternoon at Mackey Arena.

After late free throws from Kevin Obanor forced overtime, Obanor and Max Abmas teamed up in the extra period to propel the Golden Eagles to their first NCAA Tournament win since 1974. It was only the ninth time in tournament history for a 15 seed to pull off the first-round upset.