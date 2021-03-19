 Skip to main content
ORU shocks No. 2 seed Ohio State, 75-72 in overtime
NCAA Ohio St Oral Roberts Basketball

Oral Roberts' Max Abmas (3) drives against Ohio State's CJ Walker (13) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

 Robert Franklin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Expect a miracle.

As the No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Oral Roberts knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 75-72 on Friday afternoon at Mackey Arena.

After late free throws from Kevin Obanor forced overtime, Obanor and Max Abmas teamed up in the extra period to propel the Golden Eagles to their first NCAA Tournament win since 1974. It was only the ninth time in tournament history for a 15 seed to pull off the first-round upset.

ORU, which made the 68-team field by winning the Summit League tournament, advances to play No. 7 seed Florida on Sunday.

Obanor scored a game-high 30 points and Abmas added 29.

