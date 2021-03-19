ORU shocks No. 2 seed Ohio State, 75-72 in overtime of NCAA first-round game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Moments after a historic upset, the Oral Roberts basketball team celebrated briefly, circled up at midcourt for a quick postgame prayer and disappeared to the locker room.
Friday afternoon’s outcome, a 75-72 overtime victory against Ohio State at Mackey Arena, might have shocked the world but didn’t shock the 17-point underdogs, who relied on the same game plan that got them there.
“I thought we would win,” coach Paul Mills said. “Our guys thought we would win. The reality is you have to turn around and you’re about to play another one. So a celebration better be pretty quick.”
Standouts Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas, the nation’s highest-scoring duo, totaled 59 points in the takedown, only the ninth NCAA Tournament win by a 15 seed against a 2 seed. It also was ORU’s first tournament victory since 1974.
“At the end of the day, (the seedings are) just a number and you’ve got to prove to us that you deserve to be on a higher pedestal,” Obanor said. “We just have a lot of dogs on our team and we’re a very gritty team. We want to win and we’ll do whatever it takes.”
ORU, which made the 68-team field by winning the Summit League tournament, advances to play No. 7 seed Florida on Sunday in the second round.
“Obviously, you want your players to have this experience and enjoy it, but the reality is — I can tell you, I’ve been to four Sweet Sixteens, and that’s a better feeling,” Mills said. “So your attention turns pretty quickly.”
After hitting late free throws to force overtime, Obanor scored the first five points of the extra period to put the Golden Eagles in prime position to pull off the improbable victory. A jumper from Abmas pushed the advantage to six, but that was cut in half with a three-point play by Duane Washington Jr.
Washington missed two crucial free throws after an ORU miss in the final minute. Following a free throw from Kareem Thompson, E.J. Liddell drained a 3-pointer for Ohio State with 16 seconds to go.
Obanor made another pair of free throws to finish with a game-high 30 points, and Washington was off the mark on a 3-pointer as time expired.
“I think we had no illusions that this was going to be, by any stretch, anything other than a really challenging game, and it obviously was that from the very jump,” Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. “Ultimately, too many missed shots, too many missed free throws, but give them credit for making the plays.”
ORU (17-10) scored the game’s first seven points, then surrendered the next 10. Both teams cooled off after a frantic first four minutes, and Ohio State built a 23-15 cushion while the Golden Eagles were missing 14 of 15 shots.
Obanor delivered eight points in a row with 3-pointers sandwiching a dunk, and Abmas followed with a corner 3-pointer for the 26-25 lead. Abmas hit another corner 3 during a 12-1 run, and ORU led by as many as seven before going into halftime up 36-33.
Early in the second half, Obanor hit a pair of 3-pointers, and ORU stretched the lead to seven on a steal and layup from Carlos Jürgens with 13 minutes left.
Ohio State (21-10) twice completed and-one plays to stay within striking distance, then retook the lead on a tough shot from Liddell with eight minutes to go. From there, the teams traded shots until Liddell hit a free throw to put the Buckeyes up 64-60.
Down two with a minute left after two free throws from Obanor, ORU forced a miss but couldn’t secure the rebound. Liddell was fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one.
The conclusion of regulation was almost identical to the end of overtime, with Obanor making two free throws with 15 seconds left and Washington’s last-second 3-pointer meeting the rim. With overtime on the horizon, ORU had momentum in its favor.
“You’re telling your guys that you’re going to win,” Mills said, “and then you just look them in the eyes to see if they really believe, and we had a group that really believed.”