ORU shocks No. 2 seed Ohio State, 75-72 in overtime of NCAA first-round game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Moments after a historic upset, the Oral Roberts basketball team celebrated briefly, circled up at midcourt for a quick postgame prayer and disappeared to the locker room.

Friday afternoon’s outcome, a 75-72 overtime victory against Ohio State at Mackey Arena, might have shocked the world but didn’t shock the 17-point underdogs, who relied on the same game plan that got them there.

“I thought we would win,” coach Paul Mills said. “Our guys thought we would win. The reality is you have to turn around and you’re about to play another one. So a celebration better be pretty quick.”

Standouts Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas, the nation’s highest-scoring duo, totaled 59 points in the takedown, only the ninth NCAA Tournament win by a 15 seed against a 2 seed. It also was ORU’s first tournament victory since 1974.

“At the end of the day, (the seedings are) just a number and you’ve got to prove to us that you deserve to be on a higher pedestal,” Obanor said. “We just have a lot of dogs on our team and we’re a very gritty team. We want to win and we’ll do whatever it takes.”

ORU, which made the 68-team field by winning the Summit League tournament, advances to play No. 7 seed Florida on Sunday in the second round.