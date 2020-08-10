Oral Roberts won’t compete in competitive sports this fall following a Monday night announcement by the Summit League.
The conference issued a statement saying that all championships will be shifted to next spring. The decision was similar to many leagues battling the global pandemic.
“The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously this afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021. The health, safety and welfare of the league’s student-athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.”
The Golden Eagles have student-athletes in all sports impacted by the change.
More information will be released on Tuesday, the league said in a media release.